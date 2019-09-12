Totallee’s new Clear Case protects and shows off iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max

If you’re planning on ordering the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max tomorrow, the last thing you want to do is cover up the shiny new design with a bulky case. Fortunately, Totallee just announced its brand new clear cases to offer protection with a durable TPU that is almost invisible. Like all of the company’s cases, the new clear cases continue to be branding free, super-thin and flexible, and perhaps the best part, much more affordable than many of the alternatives including Apple’s own clear case.

Head below for a full look at the new collection

Protect Your Phone And Show it Off

Totallee has been around making quality iPhone cases since 2013, so fans of its cases for previous generation iPhones will know what to expect. All of its cases are only around 0.03” thin and completely free of any branding, which means you don’t have to worry about a big company logo anywhere on the case like most of its competitors. That’s of course even more important for a clear case made to show off Apple’s original design and not cover it up.

While these cases are incredibly thin, they also offer protection for your device with a high-quality TPU layer that is a elastic and soft but also protective against impact from waist high drops. There is also a raised lip around the rear-facing camera to protect the lens when placing the device down and a rubber-like finish adds a perfect amount of grip to avoid drops.

The Perfect Combo

If you’re looking for the ultimate level of protection that is still virtually invisible, we recommend pairing your clear totallee case with one of its edge-to-edge screen protectors. These seamless protectors cover the whole front of your screen and look just like the original iPhone screen once applied – you won’t even be able to tell that you have a screen protector on. Screens frequently crack when you drop your phone and this tempered glass screen protector can save you from a potentially expensive screen replacement.

In short, if you are looking for a clear case for your new iPhone that does a great job of protecting it, but doesn’t add any bulk, totallee is the way to go.

Check out totallee’s collection of iPhone cases. The clear case costs $29. We recommend pairing it with its edge-to-edge screen protector which cost $25. By getting both, you’ll also get free shipping. Every product ships within 1 business day and includes a two-year warranty.

You can also find a limited number of totallee cases on Amazon.