Apple shares whimsical ads highlighting iPhone 11 Pro camera features and durability

After opening up preorders for its latest iPhones today, Apple has shared two new ads that highlight the durability and new camera features of the iPhone 11 Pro in a lighthearted way. Take a look at the fun “It’s tough out there” and “Triple-camera system” ads below.

Both of the new ads are set in a futuristic-looking test chamber. “It’s tough out there” is a one-minute ad and features the iPhone 11 Pro on a stand as it’s pelted with everything from toy hammers and trucks to broccoli and a wedding cake. Finally, an overhead sprinkler system highlights the phone’s water-resistance.

The new “Triple-camera system” promo is a bit shorter and covers the iPhone 11 Pro’s new camera setup with the help of a fluffy collie with its hair blowing around like a model. It shows off what the camera can do with the ultra wide angle, telephoto, and standard lenses. The ad ends with a cute low light shot of the dog highlighting the new Night mode.

Check out both of the new ads below: