iPhone 11 Night mode camera tested in first real-world images

The iPhone 11 lineup brings a lot of camera enhancements and one of the exciting features is the new Night mode to offer big improvements to low light shots. Now, what may be the first real-world Night Mode image shot on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is out in the wild and the results are impressive.

Apple highlighted the new Night mode feature during its iPhone 11 event and shared a look at the differences it should make for low light shots. While Apple often follows through with solid results for real-world performance of its new features compared to demos, it’s nice to see an example out in the wild reassuring Apple users that will be the case with Night mode.

Here’s how Apple describes its Night mode camera feature:

From dimly lit restaurants to moonlit beaches, the new Night mode uses intelligent software and A13 Bionic to deliver low‑light shots never before possible on iPhone. And it all happens automatically. You can also experiment with manual controls to dial in even more detail and less noise.

Here’s the impressive example Apple showed off during its September event:

Last night, model and business owner, Coco Rocha shared a comparison of a nighttime photo shot on iPhone X and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The results are awesome and give evidence that the feature should work just as well in real-life as Apple demonstrated on stage.

Don’t ask me how but I got my hands on the new iPhone 11 tonight! 🤫 Swipe through to see the difference between the 11 and the X in low light. 👀#notsponsored #butapplecansponsorme #callmypeople #timapple #iphone11promax #iphoneevent #iphone11 pic.twitter.com/wZHn6ugRQv — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) September 12, 2019

