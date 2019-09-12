Benchmark claims iPhone 11 Pro has 4 GB RAM but other reports indicate it has 6 GB

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max go up for preorder tomorrow. At the event, Apple touted the A13 Bionic as its fastest yet and now we have more visibility into what that means.

A supposed Geekbench report shows that the iPhone 11 Pro CPU is about 15% faster than the iPhone XS The benchmark also says that the chip has 4 GB of RAM; the same amount as found in iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, this number is disputed …

Reliable leaker Onleaks tweeted that he believes the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have 6 GB of RAM, based on device certifications. He also notes the exact battery capacities for the models, ranging from 3110 mAH in the base iPhone 11 to 3500mAH in the Max.

For those who care about these details #Apple never share officially, seems like: – #iPhone11 = 4GB RAM + 3110mAh battery (Xr = 3GB + 2942mAh)

– #iPhone11Pro = 6GB RAM + 3190mAh battery (Xs = 4GB RAM + 2658mAh)

– #iPhone11ProMax = 6GB RAM + 3500mAh (Xs Max = 4GB RAM + 3174mAh) — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2019

Geekbench benchmarks can sometimes be faked, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to know for sure. Apple itself does not disclose RAM specifications.

Assuming the Geekbench finding is legitimate, the benchmarks are related to the model identifier iPhone 12,3. This is the smaller iPhone 11 Pro, the 5.8-inch screen size.

Whilst we have not seen scores for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, we would expect near identical numbers as the performance delta between the high-end phones is usually negligible.

This benchmark shows single-core scores of 5472 and a multi-core score of 13769. A typical A12 chip in the iPhone XS can achieve scores of around 4780 and 11250, respectively.

Any specialized chip improvements, like the new matrix multiplication routines embedded in the A13 chip, are unlikely to be reflected in these raw CPU scores. However, it should give a decent idea of how much extra performance to expect from the 2019 iPhone.

An earlier benchmark showed that the iPhone XR successor, the iPhone 11, is also getting 4 GB RAM for this generation. For that model, that’s an extra 1 GB RAM year-over-year. The CPU performance improvement is similar to what we have seen today in the Pro benchmarks.