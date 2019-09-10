One of the most popular things every year when a new iPhone is released is a new collection of wallpapers. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are no different, so head below to download their new wallpapers.

Ispazio has gotten their hands on two of the colorful iPhone 11 wallpapers, while Dylan McDonald has also rounded up some of the Dark Mode versions of the new wallpapers.

Meanwhile, the incredible AR70214 on Twitter has also shared a high-quality version of the iPhone 11 Pro stock wallpaper, while three other variants (depending on the iPhone 11 Pro color) have also surfaced.

New versions of these wallpapers will likely continue to roll in over the next two weeks, including light mode variants of the iPhone 11 designs. Nonetheless, the versions we have now should be enough to get you in the iPhone 11 spirit.

To download the iPhone 11 wallpapers:

Right click or long-press on the image you want to choose below Choose ‘Save’ on iOS or ‘Save image as’ on macOS

To set the images as your wallpaper:

Open the image in the Photos app on iOS Tap the share icon in the lower-left corner Select “Use as Wallpaper”

Optimized for iPhone X and iPhone XS:

Optimized for iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max:

Optimized for all other iPhones:

Optimized for iPhones with a notch:

What do you think of these wallpapers? Let us know down in the comments!

