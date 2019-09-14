Sling TV officially adds support for streaming in Safari for macOS

Sling TV has finally added support for streaming live and on-demand content through Safari. Previously, playing Sling content on the web was limited to Chrome and Edge, as well as apps on iOS and Apple TV.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

At one point, Sling TV offered a dedicated Mac app for streaming, but it dropped support for that app last July. That meant Mac users were required to use Google Chrome if they wanted to stream on their computer.

As spotted by Engadget, however, Sling TV now officially supports streaming in Safari – fulfilling a promise it made when it discontinued the Mac app last year. Sling notes that you will need to be running Safari 11.1 or higher to stream.

Furthermore, this is made more notable by the fact that DirecTV Now (now AT&T TV Now) dropped support for Safari back in 2017 and only supports streaming in Chrome on Mac.

Sling TV is one of several popular streaming TV services. Prices start at $25 per month, but Sling is running a promotion that offers 40 percent many of its different packages. You can learn more on the Sling website.

Do you subscribe to any of the online streaming TV services? If so, which one? Let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: