Monday’s best deals include the latest AirPods on sale from $134 alongside the first discount on Apple Watch Series 5 at $50 off (or more). Apple is also starting the week with a fresh TV show sale including complete series from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest AirPods see iPhone week discount

Rakuten has the latest AirPods with wired charging case for $134. You can pick up the wireless charging case bundle for $170 at Amazon. That’s as much as $29 off the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen so far. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad. Looking to save further? Ditch the price tag and go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. They cost significantly less and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders $50 off (or more) at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t even shipping yet, and the deals are already starting to roll in. Amazon is now taking $50 off various GPS + Cellular models. A few listings have extra savings with an on-page coupon and GPS-only configurations are $15 off in some instances. This is the first discount we’ve tracked to date and a rather unprecedented move by Amazon. Ships September 20th. Prefer Apple Watch Series 4? Those models are currently on sale by up to $100 off. And be sure to use your savings from today’s markdowns towards a new Watch band like this leather model.

Apple starts the week with huge TV show sale

Apple has launched a new TV series sale, offering complete collections across drama, action, comedy, and animated genres from $20. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your library after purchase. A few top picks include Mad Men, The West Wing, House, and more. Check out the entire sale right here.

