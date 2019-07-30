New LG UltraFine 5K display now on sale, works with Mac or iPad Pro

Apple is now selling a new generation of the 5K LG UltraFine display. For the first time, the 5K UltraFine is now compatible with the iPad Pro, finally offering a 5K display option for 2018 iPad Pro users.

Previously, the 5K UltraFine display would only work over Thunderbolt. Now, it can output 5K over USB-C DisplayPort, which means it can now work with any of Apple’s current Mac and iPad Pro lineup.

Up to now, it has been basically impossible to find a compatible display that the iPad Pro can drive at full 5K resolution. The USB-C port enables a wide range of connectivity, but the market of 5K USB-C DisplayPort monitors was very scarce. The new LG UltraFine display is effectively the only option.

Unfortunately, that’s where the fanfare appears to end. The new 5K UltraFine display appears otherwise identical to the previous generation model. It features the same 27-inch 5120×2880 resolution panel in the same ugly chassis.

The UltraFine has built-in speakers, webcam and mic, as well as three USB-C ports for connecting wired accessories. The UltraFine lets you connect a single cable to your MacBook Pro to enable display output, access to wired accessories, and full-speed charging up to 94W thanks to Thunderbolt 3 power pass-through.

The new 5K display is now available to order from the Apple Store, for $1299. High-end professional Mac users (with deeper pockets nonetheless) may want to consider waiting for the Apple Pro Display, coming later this year. LG updated the 4K version of its UltraFine display series earlier this year.