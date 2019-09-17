1Password Advanced Protection arrives for enterprise users with robust security controls

1Password is out today with an update that brings new security controls to business users. The Advanced Protection features allow IT admins to enforce 2FA, restrict access to specific IP-addresses, view and manage sign-in attempts, and more.

1Password announced the enterprise news in a press release today. The new 1Password Advanced Protection brings five major enhancements for business use:

Enforce two-factor authentication. Enforce two-factor authentication company-wide, and choose which second factors your team can use when they add 1Password to a new device.

Restrict access with firewall rules. Create rules to allow, report, or deny sign-in attempts from certain locations, IP addresses, and more.

View and manage sign-in attempts. Review recent sign-in attempts and take any action required to protect your team.

Set complex Master Password policies. Define requirements employees must adhere to when they choose their Master Password.

Require modern app usage. Check which version of 1Password your employees are using to ensure they have the latest security and feature updates.

1Password CEO, Jeff Shiner shared a comment on the update:

“Large, complex organisations use 1Password Business, and many of them have specialist security and governance requirements. With 1Password Advanced Protection, these businesses can create custom rules to determine how their employees can access the information stored in 1Password, and protect their most important data,” says 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner.

1Password notes that it recently hit the milestone having 50,000 business customers in just three years. For more details on 1Password Business, check out the company’s landing page here.

