As we already know, the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max get improved battery life that offers users more screen time for things like navigation and video playback. Despite that, Apple didn’t say anything technical about battery sizes.

Today, new documents from Chinese regulatory agency TENAA reveal the exact specifications of the new iPhone batteries.

According to that document, iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery, against the 2,942 mAh battery on last year’s base model iPhone XR. iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) uses a 3,046 mAh battery, while the regular iPhone XS had only 2,658 mAh. Finally, iPhone 11 Pro Max now features a bigger 3,969 mAh internal battery, up from 3,174 mAh on iPhone XS Max — that’s around 20% larger capacity.

For daily usage, Apple says that iPhone 11 lasts one hour longer than the iPhone XR, with 17 hours of video playback. iPhone 11 Pro lasts up to 18 hours of usage and the iPhone 11 Pro Max hits 20 hours under the same conditions.

As Apple is now targeting the expensive models for professional users, it makes sense using larger batteries on Pro lineup. Last year, iPhone XR outperformed both iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max on battery life.

These documents also corroborate that all the iPhone 11 models have 4GB RAM and not 6GB, as some earlier reports have mentioned before. As the new iPhones will officially arrive this Friday, we’ll undoubtedly have more information about internal specs thanks to the traditional teardowns.

