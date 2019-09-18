Stacktrace Podcast 054: “A whole wardrobe full of hats”, with special guest David Barnard

David Barnard, creator of apps like Launch Center Pro, joins John and Rambo for a special indie development edition of the show. The pros and cons of being indie, how and when to outsource tasks to others, and much more. Also, the state of inter-app communication on iOS, the power of customizable UIs, and what makes us excited about the iPhone 11 Pro.

