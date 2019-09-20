iPhone 11 makes the original iPhone camera look like a potato

While a majority of camera comparisons are testing out the new iPhone 11 lineup against devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10, Google’s Pixel 3, and more, iJustine decided to have some fun and show off just how far Apple has come by comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera system to the original iPhone.

iJustine and her sister took the latest flagship iPhone and the original out and snapped a variety of shots with the smartphones. They also compared the cameras in the evening to show off the new Night mode that arrived with the iPhone 11 lineup.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro feature 12MP sensors for all of the lenses while the original features a single lens with a 2MP sensor.

Here’s a look at a couple of the comparisons and check out the full video below for a look at how much iPhone photography has improved over the last 12 years 😄: