Apple says the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro feature the “toughest glass in a smartphone” and yesterday we saw the first drop test videos emerge. Now, PhoneBuff has shared a new video pitting the durability of the iPhone 11 Pro Max vs the Galaxy Note 10+.

In the test, the Galaxy Note 10+ and iPhone 11 Pro Max are put through a series of drop tests from varying angles. After the first drop, from around 3.2 feet high, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s glass back is almost completely shattered. The Galaxy Note 10+ fares slightly better, but it too is cracked.

In the second test, both phones are dropped on their sides, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max fares much better than the Note 10+. This is because the iPhone 11 Pro features stainless steel edges, while the Note 10+ edges are aluminum.

The third test is a face drop from 3.2 feet high, and both phones crack immediately. The Note 10+, however, does much better than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which cracks across the entire display.

Also today, CNET has shared its own iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro drop test video. In this test, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were put through four drops from heights as high as 11 feet. In the end, they came out unscathed in terms of cracking, but the iPhone 11’s rear camera stopped sourcing:

Again, the glass did not break on either of the two phones — on the front or back. The iPhone 11’s rear camera stopped working altogether and just showed a black screen when I opened the Camera app, although the TrueDepth camera was fine.

More than anything, these drop tests really reinforce that durability can vary wildly on a case-by-case basis. For instance, the two drop test videos we covered yesterday yielded very different results. Whether or not your iPhone 11 will break when you drop it depends on many different factors, and sometimes, pure luck.

Check out the iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Galaxy Note 10+ drop test video below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.