Apple updates Clips and iMovie for iOS with Dark Mode, external drive support, more

Two of Apple’s content creation apps for iOS have been updated this afternoon following the release of iOS 13. Apple has updated Clips for iOS and iMovie for iOS with Dark Mode support and more.

For iMovie, Apple has added support for Dark Mode, meaning the app will now match your system settings on iOS. There’s also support for accessing files from external hard drives, as well as the new Share sheet in iOS 13.

Here’s the full change log for iMovie version 2.2.8 on iOS:

Access files from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives

Support for Dark Mode and new Share sheet in iOS 13

When adding theme music in project settings, the soundtrack automatically adjusts to match the length of your movie

Provides performance and stability improvements

Clips is Apple’s short-form video creation and sharing application for iOS. It has been updated to version 2.0.7 today, adding support for new emoji stickers, Dark Mode, and more. Clips already offered a relatively dark interface, so today’s update is drastically different on the surface.

Here’s the full change log for today’s Clips update:

Choose from 19 animated emoji stickers including party poppers with confetti, revolving hearts, and bouncing musical notes

Celebrate the holidays with three poster styles including an embossed snowflake card, red envelope for Lunar New Year, and glowing candles

Support for Dark Mode and new Share sheet in iOS 13

Provides performance and stability improvements

Clips for iOS and iMovie for iOS are available on the App Store as free downloads.

