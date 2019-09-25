You can now play Mario Kart Tour on iPhone and iPad

Apple’s latest mobile franchise, Mario Kart Tour, is now available to download and play in the App Store.

The game is a mobile-and-touch-friendly interpretation of the Mario Kart series. You can control the wheel of your kart using one finger, just by sliding left and right. It is definitely a more simplified gameplay experience than what players are used to from classic Mario Kart on Nintendo consoles, but it should still make for a fun mobile game.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The game is free-to-play with the usual freemium plethora of virtual currency in-app purchase upgrades. A Nintendo account and an active Internet connection is required to play at all times.

Rather amusingly, one of the in-app purchase options is a $4.99 subscription for extra items … the same price as Apple Arcade’s entire 100-game library.

The game’s tracks will change on a rotating basis. Right now, the game is featuring the New York Tour. As quick first impressions, the game evokes the classic Mario Kart ambience with beautiful graphics and great soundtracks, but the actual gameplay leaves much to be desired. It just doesn’t have the flair of ‘real’ Mario Kart.

You will be able to race against friends in a multiplayer mode in the future. The mode is not currently accessible and is labelled as ‘Inbound’ inside the game.

Get Mario Kart Tour in the App Store.