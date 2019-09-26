10.2-inch iPad stock available at Apple Stores, free financing through carriers for cellular models, more

Apple’s 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad officially started arriving to customers yesterday who preordered early, just after iPadOS 13.1 was released. While shipping times are up to a couple of weeks out now for online orders, some Apple Stores have the new iPad in stock. Meanwhile, carriers are offering free financing for the cellular models of the 10.2-inch iPad.

Apple’s online store currently shows shipping estimates for October 9-11 for the 10.2-inch iPad for most colors/models. However, the 7th-gen iPad is available at many Apple Stores. Select the color and model you’re looking for on Apple’s online store or Apple Store app to check if your local Apple Store has stock.

Free financing with carriers

Meanwhile, carriers like AT&T and Verizon are taking (or about to take) preorders for cellular models of the 10.2-inch iPad and offering free financing over 24-months.

Verizon is offering 24-month free financing starting as low as $19/month or an option to get $100 off by signing a two-year service contract. Preorders are open now with the cellular 7th-gen iPad shipping out from October 2nd with two-day shipping.

AT&T is opening up orders for the cellular 7th-gen iPad starting on October 1st, with in-store availability on October 4th. Its free financing will be over 30 months which will bring the starting price down to $15/month.

Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, more

Preorders for the new 10.2-inch iPad are also open at a variety of retailers but they don’t have stock in stores yet. If you’re looking to get one right away, your local Apple Store will be your best bet.

However, if you don’t mind waiting or have a gift card to use, you can find the latest iPad at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Target, and more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: