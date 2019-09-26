Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is up to $106 off plus deals on MacBook Pro and refurb iPhone 7 Plus highlight today’s best deals. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pick up Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 at a discount

Nike is now taking up to $106 off Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models with deals starting at $319. As a comparison, our previous mention was around $80 off and Best Buy is the only other authorized retailer currently offering a discount of $50. If you’re having trouble adding to your cart, consider using a mobile device or different browser. We’re expecting these offers to sell out quickly. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than its predecessors and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Take nearly $500 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro

Best Buy offers the 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,300. That’s nearly $500 off, $300 less than the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can currently find by $200. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Ideal for creating content on-the-go or handling basic tasks.

iPhone 7 Plus is a bargain at $360

Today only, Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7 Plus 128GB smartphones for $360. As a comparison, Apple originally charged $869 for this model and it goes for $450 refurbished when in-stock at Apple. You have your choice of GSM or CDMA models here, as explained by Woot: Choose between a phone unlocked to work with GSM networks like AT&T or T-Mobile that will not work on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint or a phone unlocked to work with both CDMA and GSM networks.

Protect your investment with a JETech Clear Clase from $7. It’s available in various finishes, so if you want to show off the case color or add a hue, there’s an option.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]