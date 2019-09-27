BeatsX wireless headphones drop to $70, while Amazon is offering notable discounts on official Apple iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

BeatsX headphones see notable price 1-day deal

Today only, you can head over to Woot and pick up the BeatsX wireless headphones for $70. That’s a 30% price drop and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. BeatsX feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, magnetic earbuds, Lightning charging and more. Great for workouts and those not ready to shell out significantly more cash for the latest AirPods.

Amazon clears out iPhone case inventory

With new iPhones come notable discounts on previous generation accessories, and Amazon is doing just that with notable markdowns across the board. You can currently pick up a number of iPhone XS and XS Max cases at new or near Amazon all-time lows starting at $24. Headlining is Apple’s iPhone XS Max silicone cases, which are going from $24. You’d typically expect to spend $39 at most retailers. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon to date and nearly 50% off. Official leather cases are also on sale starting at $30 with a number of shades discounted at this time. Apple originally charged $49 here. Leather cases from Apple, in particular, are beloved for their developed patina over time.

Official Apple Watch Milanese Loop band hits Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band in both 40 and 40mm sizes for $85. Final price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 (which Best Buy still charges), but it recently dropped to $99. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Milanese Loop offers a woven stainless steel band that’s fully magnetic, so you can find just the right fit. Apple officially describes it as a “modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century.”

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]