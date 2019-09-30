Apple Watch detects British dad’s heart condition, requiring surgery to avoid stroke or heart attack

Apple Watch irregular heartbeat detection and the ECG app are being credited with helping save the life of a British father of two. A simple notification on the watch led the 30-year-old to seek answers at the hospital.

According to The Sun, doctors were initially skeptical of the Apple Watch reading before confirming Chris Mint’s heart was in Afib using their own machines. The watch warning ultimately led to a corrective heart procedure to avoid a stroke or heart attack.

He said the doctors testing him were surprised at the ECG result and told him that, but for the watch, he could have gone on to suffer a stroke or heart attack. They referred him to specialists who found two leaking heart valves which will need to be corrected in an operation.

After avoiding a potentially deadly experience with the help of the Apple Watch, the Chris’ wife Tiffany shared the story with Tim Cook, prompting this response from the CEO of Apple:

“I’m glad your husband sought treatment and is fine now. Thanks for sharing his story — it inspires us to keep pushing forward.”

The report describes the 30-year-old as a fitness fanatic, emphasizing how the Apple Watch’s health features can benefit people of all ages and activity levels. ECG is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

