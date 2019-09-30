Apple releases macOS Catalina beta 10 to developers

Apple today has released the tenth developer beta of macOS Catalina. The new version of Apple’s operating system features a new Music app that replaces iTunes, Podcasts and TV apps, updates to the Photos interface, a brand new Reminders app, extended desktop in Safari, updates to Markdown, Screen Time on macOS and the new ‘Find My’ app.

If you’re already running the developer beta of macOS Catalina, you can update to beta 10 through System Preferences. A public beta release should be available anytime soon. Apple has postponed the official release of macOS Catalina until October, although there is still no confirmed date for that.

The following Macs will able to update and install the new macOS 10.15:

12-inch MacBook

MacBook Air, 2012 and later

MacBook Pro, 2012 and later

Mac mini, 2012 and later

iMac, 2012 and later

iMac Pro

Mac Pro, 2013 and later

Notice any major changes in today’s update? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: