Ulysses writing app gets the iOS 13 treatment with Dark Mode, multi-window iPad support, more

Well-rated iPhone and iPad writing app, Ulysses, has received an update today to leverage the new functionality possible with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. New features include Dark Mode, multi-window iPad support, iOS 13-styled icons, new context menus, full integration with the Shortcuts app, Dropbox support, and more.

Ulysses version 18 brings a nice list of new features as well as improvements. Headling the update is system-wide support for Dark Mode, full integration of multiple window support on iPad for Fullscreen, Split View, and Slide Over, new context menus, and the option to sync with Dropbox instead of iCloud.

Check out the full release notes below:

The iOS 13 update: Ulysses 18 adds full support for iOS 13 and iPadOS. ## New – Added full support for iOS 13 and iPadOS – Adapted system-wide dark mode throughout the app – Added context menus to library and sheet table – Added iOS 13 styled icons throughout the interface – Added support for multiple windows: You can now open multiple instances of Ulysses in Fullscreen, Split View and Slide Over (iPadOS) – Added quick edit mode in sheet table by holding command or shift key while tapping a sheet (iPadOS) – Full integration with the new Shortcuts app – Added support for Ulysses files in Dropbox folders and external files – Full support for Markdown XL, custom markup, attachments and goals – You can now sync your Ulysses sheets through Dropbox – Added search to group icons ## Improvements & Fixes – Keywords can now be reordered via Drag and Drop. – Styles and themes can now be added to Ulysses via an “Install” button on our website. – Added Command-Up/Down to quickly navigate to the beginning/end of the sheet list. – VoiceOver accessibility has been improved in the editor and export preview. – Second Editor is no longer available on iOS 12. To use multiple windows, please upgrade to iPadOS. If you’re happy with the app, please rate it, or even leave a review. This is a great way to support us indie developers. Thanks a lot!

Ulysses is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases starting from $5/month to unlock more features. Ulysses is also available for Mac.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: