Today’s best deals are highlighted by Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, both of which are at best of the year prices. You can also pick up a $5 silicone AirPods case at Amazon at a new all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

1-day MacBook Pro sale at Woot

Today only, Woot has Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,230. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,599 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,780, which is as much as $620 off the regular going rate. Today’s deals are $100 less than our previous mentions. Check out the entire sale here. Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and comes in your choice of two colors.

Take up to $410 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro Cell models

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular with up to $410 off. Prices start at $579 for the 64GB model and go up to $659 for 256GB and $719 for 512GB. Free shipping is available for all. Normally up to $1,129, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked for Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. Notable features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, and more. This is a great tablet for on-the-go workflows and it does support iPadOS, which is now available.

Protect your AirPods with this $5 silicone case

Amazon offers a silicone AirPods case for $5 in a variety of colors. It typically goes for $8 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This nifty AirPods case will add an extra level of protection in your choice of various colors. Offers a 360-degree design, with the added bonus of keeping your case scratch-free in most instances if you suffer a drop or tumble.

