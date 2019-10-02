Apple files amicus brief supporting DACA and Dreamers, signed by Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien

Apple is yet again putting its voice and name behind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy. The United States Supreme Court is set to review the policy this term, and Apple has filed a new amicus brief in support of DACA. This also marks the first time that both Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien have put their names on the brief as well.

For those unfamiliar, DACA is a program introduced during President Obama’s administration that gives children who were brought into the United States illegally the opportunity to remain if they’re registered and paying their taxes.

In the amicus brief filed today, Apple says that it currently employs 443 DACA holders – or Dreamers – across 36 states in the United States. In 2017, Apple said that it employed 250 Dreamers, so that number has grown by quite a bit since then. Apple also says that the Dreamers it employs come from over 25 countries.

Apple writes in the brief:

“Our interest in this case is simple: We are dis- tressed at the prospect of ripping our DACA colleagues from the fabric of our company. This issue is a moral one: Our country made a deal with a highly vulnerable population interested in a bright future, and we should keep that deal. It is this culture of innovation—this technological imperative—that first attracted us to Dreamers. Apple’s investment in Dreamers has paid huge dividends. Dreamers fuel creativity, broaden knowledge, and help drive innovation. They inspire all of us. They make Apple better. They make our country better.”

The company goes on to say that the issue extends far beyond Apple itself and that the United States is at its best when people are free to pursue their dreams:

“Which brings us to a broader—and more fundamental—point. One of Apple’s core values is the belief that equal opportunities should be available for all, regardless of background. The United States is at its best when all people are free to pursue their dreams. Our country has enjoyed unparalleled success by welcoming people from around the world who seek to make a better life for themselves and their families, no matter their backgrounds. DACA is an embodiment of those ideals.”

What roles do Dreamers hold at Apple? The company says such employees work in hardware development, software development, positions like technicians, retail, support, and more. The brief specifically highlights the stories of five different Dreamers who work at Apple, with Apple using the employees’ initials to tell their stories.

D.O. came to the United States from Mexico when she was eight, W.V. came to the United States from Peru, K.G.’s parents arranged for him to come to the United States from Mexico when he was eight, L.D. immigrated to the United States from Brazil when she was five, and A.B. now works retail after coming to the United States at the age of eight.

This isn’t the first time Apple has voiced its support for DACA and Dreamers. In 2017, Apple was among a long list of companies to sign on to a brief challenging efforts to end the program. Tim Cook has also promised that Apple will work with Congress to protect Dreamers.

You can read the full amicus brief right here, which includes the full stories of those five Dreamers.

