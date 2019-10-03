Adobe launches Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 with one-click subject selection, guided edits, much more

Adobe is out today with its 2020 release of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements. The entry-level photo and video software from Adobe is available now with new features like one-click subject selection, guided edits, automatically colorize black and white photos, reduce noise in videos, and much more.

Adobe detailed the two new software releases in a blog post today. In contrast to its Creative Cloud suite that has moved to a subscription model, the 2020 Photoshop and Premiere Elements apps are sold as one-time purchases.

This year we’ve focused on:

Expanded automation powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology that makes it a snap to get started for new users while offering flexible creative options for Elements veterans.

Five brand-new guided edits that help you discover easy ways to make incredible creations and effects that you can customize to look exactly the way you want.

Enhanced capabilities for memory keepers of all skill levels to create and share memes, collages, and animated GIFs Create fun and creative photo projects with the ability to order photo prints, gifts, and gear with the new FUJIFILM Prints & Gifts service (U.S only) right inside Photoshop Elements.

For Photoshop Elements 2020, the main new features are:

Auto Creations delivered directly to your Home Screen — New photo effects including Black & White Selection, Pattern Brush, Painterly and Depth of Field.

New photo effects including Black & White Selection, Pattern Brush, Painterly and Depth of Field. Automatically colorize your photos — Colorize a B&W photo or give new life to an existing color photo using Adobe Sensei AI technology.

Colorize a B&W photo or give new life to an existing color photo using Adobe Sensei AI technology. One-click subject selection — Automatically select the subject of your photo with a single click and easily apply an effect or cut out your subject and add it to another photo.

Automatically select the subject of your photo with a single click and easily apply an effect or cut out your subject and add it to another photo. Smooth skin automatically — Enhance the people in your photos to look their best with Sensei powered skin smoothing functionality.

Enhance the people in your photos to look their best with Sensei powered skin smoothing functionality. Guided Edits — Learn how to make unwanted photo objects vanish and add creative spark with photo patterns.

Premiere Elements 2020 includes three major new features:

• Improve Grainy Videos — Make your videos more crisp with a simple drag and drop of the Reduce Noise effect. • Auto-tag with Smart Tags — Subjects like sunsets, birthdays, dogs, cats, and faces in your videos are automatically identified during import and stacked so that it’s easy to tag and find them later. • Guided Edits — Learn how to create dynamic time-lapse videos, animate skies in photos by replacing static skies with moving ones, transform a vertical clip or photo into a horizontal video (or vice versa) in a seamless way that eliminates black bars on the sides or top and bottom of your videos.

As shown in the top image, the ability to replace static backgrounds with animated skies is a neat feature. And here’s an example of how Premiere Elements 2020 can improve grainy videos.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 is available now for $99 as a one-time purchase and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 runs the same $99.

