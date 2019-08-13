Adobe Lightroom adds deleted photo recovery, GPU-accelerated classic editing

Adobe’s August 2019 release of its Lightroom photo editor for Mac and iOS has arrived with some new features and changes across all platforms and other improvements specific to Lightroom Classic on the desktop. The updates are available today for you to download.

Lightroom Classic is Adobe’s legacy version of Lightroom for users with older workflows, but it still sees plenty of regular updates. For August, Adobe is adding GPU-accelerated editing for a smoother experience. The update also extends to Camera Raw. Adobe says “GPU acceleration is more pronounced with larger resolution monitors (4k and above) as well as with more powerful GPUs.”

Lightroom Classic will now support batch merge for HDR and panoramas as well as PNG export. Finally, color labels can now be used to organize your photo collections.

For users of Lightroom’s Creative Cloud application on iOS and macOS, photo recovery is now available for images deleted within the last 60 days through a new album. Support for the latest cameras and lenses has been added. On iOS, you can now download editing presets right from photos found in Lightroom’s Discover section and add these to your preset library. Screenshots are no longer added to your library by default.

Adobe has published full release notes for each version of Lightroom, and more details are available on the Adobe Blog.

More new features:

Additional Search Facets (iOS): You can now search for photos shot with a specific focal length, for raw, HDR, or pano photo types, and for images that include a depth map. To use, start typing “focal length:”, “type:”, or “depth map:” and the search auto-complete will let you pick from the available options in your catalog.

(Mac and iOS): The ability to use flag filters and star ratings to hide photos in shared albums has been removed. To learn how to filter photos in albums for sharing, see Flag and star rating filters removed from Shared Albums.

Earlier this year, Adobe brought Lightroom to the Mac App Store for the first time as a $9.99 monthly or $118.99 yearly subscription. You can download it here. Lightroom for iPhone and iPad is available on the iOS App Store.

