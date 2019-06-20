Adobe Lightroom users now have a new way to subscribe to and install the pro software: Apple’s Mac App Store. Apple named Lightroom among the apps that were set to launch or return on the redesigned Mac App Store on macOS Mojave last summer at WWDC 2018, and today Adobe has fulfilled that promise.

Lightroom through the Mac App Store is a free download with in-app purchases that unlock access to the software after a 7-day free trial. Customers can opt for a monthly $9.99 subscription or pay ahead with an annual $118.99 subscription. Lightroom joins Adobe’s $69.99 Photoshop Elements 2019 as the only Adobe software on the Mac App Store today.

Adobe’s Lightroom joins Panic’s Transmit, Bare Bones’ BBEdit, and Microsoft’s Office suite as major pro apps promised to land on the new Mac App Store last year. Adobe also plans to release a full version of Photoshop for iPad with desktop syncing sometime this year.

Lightroom on the Mac App Store also fills a void left by Apple when their own pro photo editor Aperture was discontinued, leaving both iPhoto and Aperture users with the new Photos for Mac app. Apple pointed Aperture customers looking for a more featured app toward Lightroom.

Customers can still use Lightroom through Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite with the same subscription rate, or enjoy the benefits of the Mac App Store for managing updates and easier installations.

More about Lightroom from the Mac App Store below:

The cloud-based service for people who love photography, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom gives you everything you need to edit, organize, store, and share your photos across desktop, mobile, and web. Create incredible photos anywhere with Photoshop Lightroom and 1TB of cloud storage. The app offers powerful photo editing features in an easy-to-use interface. Adjust your full-resolution shots and have both your originals and edits backed up to the cloud. Organize with searchable keywords that are automatically applied without the hassle of tagging. And easily share and showcase your photos in fun ways. Anywhere editing: With easy-to-use photo editing tools like sliders and filters, Photoshop Lightroom makes it simple to create photos that look just the way you want. And you can edit your full-resolution photos anywhere — on mobile devices, the web, or your desktop. Edits on one device are automatically applied everywhere else. Smarter organization: Adobe Sensei uses machine learning to recognize the people and other content in your photos and then applies searchable keywords automatically. Looking for shots of your cousin or favorite trips to the water? Auto-tagging makes searching a snap so you can create albums based on any person or theme you want. Worry-free storage: The 1TB of cloud storage included with Photoshop Lightroom ensures that you can access your entire library of full-resolution photos anytime you want, anywhere you are, from any device. Easy sharing: Share your photographs with loved ones, clients, or an even bigger audience. Post photos directly to social sites, showcase them on your website by sending them directly to Adobe Portfolio, and create stunning graphics, web pages, and video stories in minutes with Adobe Spark. It’s all included in your membership. Your first week is free. Once your free trial ends, the recurring monthly payment is automatically charged to your iTunes account. To stop service, go to Account Settings and turn off auto-renew at least 24 hours before the end of your billing period. Prorating is unavailable — when you turn off auto-renew, service will continue until the end of that month’s billing period.

Read More:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: