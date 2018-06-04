Apple details redesigned Mac App Store with new editorial content, major apps coming this fall

Jun. 4th 2018

Apple detailed a brand new Mac App Store today during its WWDC keynote with a brand new UI, new APIs, and major apps coming soon.

AirPods

The all-new Mac App Store comes with a dark theme and features a similar design to the refreshed App Store that came with iOS 11.

There’s a left side bar that features new sections to find apps: discover, create, work, play, develop. The side bar also holds updates and other categories.

The new design also highlights lots of new editorial content, just like we’ve seen on iOS and will include editors choice badges.

Major apps will also be coming to the Mac App Store such as Microsoft Office 365, Adobe Lightroom CC, PANIC transmit, Barebones BB Edit, and also new games.

Mac
Apple's Mac lineup consists of both notebook and desktop computers ranging in screen size from 12-inch to 27-inch to headless Macs.
WWDC 2018
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 is scheduled for June 4th – 8th, 2018 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
