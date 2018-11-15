Panic’s Transmit FTP client returns on the Mac App Store following WWDC announcement

Announced at WWDC, popular FTP client Transmit is today returning to the Mac App Store.

The app was originally pulled from the store due to its design and requirement to work outside of the Mac App Store’s sandboxing guidelines. However, with the release of the new Mac App Store in macOS Mojave, Transmit is now making its grand return.

With its easy-to-use interface and abundance of small but thoughtful features, Transmit makes managing files on a remote server surprisingly efficient.

Apple even went so far as to create an App Store story detailing the app’s features. You can read that here.

Transmit 5 is available on the Mac App Store as a free download. However, it features an in-app purchase for $24.99 per year. New users will get a free seven-day trial.

