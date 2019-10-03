Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15 GM ahead of public release

Just a few days after releasing the 10th beta of macOS Catalina, Apple has released the macOS Catalina Golden Master. That’s just ahead of the expected public release tomorrow, October 4th.

The macOS Catalina Golden Master is available now for those on the beta and is a good sign that Apple is indeed on track to release the latest macOS update to the public tomorrow, October 4th.

As we previously covered, macOS Catalina brings a number of changes and new features:

The new software brings standalone apps for Music, TV, and Podcasts as Apple retires iTunes. As we expected, Apple unveiled a feature called Sidecar that allows an iPad to be used as a second Mac display in a few different ways. “Find My” is a revamped app that combines Find My Phone and Find My Friends and will now be available on the Mac. A new Accessibility focused feature called Voice Control brings an even more powerful experience with rich navigation to users with verbal controls via on-device processing. Screen Time is also making its way from iOS to macOS to help users be more aware of the time they spend on their notebook or desktop. Meanwhile, Apple’s UIKit framework is coming to the Mac now officially named Project Catalyst, formerly called Marzipan. This lets developers seamlessly port iPad apps to macOS.

Apple Arcade also arrives with the latest software, Check out our early hands-on with the new gaming service for Mac here.

macOS Catalina will be compatible with the following Macs:

12-inch MacBook

MacBook Air, 2012 and later

MacBook Pro, 2012 and later

Mac mini, 2012 and later

iMac, 2012 and later

iMac Pro

Mac Pro, 2013 and later

