Apple confirms UK-based visual effects firm iKinema acquisition

Apple has today confirmed its latest acquisition, the purchase of UK-based visual effects company, iKinema. The company’s motion capture tech has been used by customers such as Disney, Fox, and Tencent. Now, Apple may leverage the acquisition to improve its AR offerings, expand on Animoji/Memoji, and more.

Reported by The Financial Times, Apple gave its standard, generic response.

“Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans,” Apple said, a statement it uses to confirm acquisitions.

The visual effects company, iKinema creates software for movies and games that offers full-body motion-capture that can apply someone’s physical movement to an animated character. The acquisition lines up with Apple’s efforts on several fronts like augmented reality, gaming, Animoji and Memoji, and its work on an Apple headset that’s expected to offer a Stereo AR experience

FT notes that iKinema has worked with major industry players including Disney, Fox, and more.

Its website, which is now largely offline, listed partners and customers ranging from tech companies Microsoft, Tencent, Intel and Nvidia, visual effects producers and film studios Disney, Fox, Framestore and Foundry, and a long list of video games developers, including Sony, Valve, Epic Games and Square Enix. Recent films that have used iKinema’s motion capture tech include Thor: Ragnarok and Blade Runner: 2049. Earlier this year, Tim Cook shared that Apple has purchased 20-25 companies in just a six-month window. Multiple acquisitions over the last few years have been related to Apple’s work on augmented reality and other similar efforts.

