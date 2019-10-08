Tile is out today with two new smart trackers along with updates to its Tile Mate and Tile Pro products. The headlining new products are the Tile Sticker, the company’s smallest tracker yet that includes a waterproof design and the Tile Slim that now has a credit card form factor for a low-profile design.

Tile launched the new Sticker and Slim trackers alongside updated Mate and Pro trackers to offer customers a versatile lineup.

Tile CEO, CJ Prober, emphasized the flexibility of the new lineup.

“Over the years we’ve seen our customers use Tile for a variety of items,” said CJ Prober, Tile CEO. “From wallets to remote controls, power tools to backpacks, our customers have shown us they want a Tile for everything. We’ve designed our new product line to empower the Tile community to find literally anything.”

Tile Sticker

Tile Sticker is the company’s most compact tracker yet and it can be used in more places than ever before with a 3M adhesive backing and a waterproof design. It looks to have a footprint about the same size as a quarter.

Tile Sticker includes three-year battery life and a 150-foot range. Tile says that “Sticker can be attached to most metal and plastic materials, including remote controls, cameras, and outdoor gear.”

Tile Sticker is available today in black and will be sold in 2-packs for $39.99 or 4-packs for $59.99 from Tile’s website, Amazon, and more.

Tile Slim

Tile has revamped its Slim tracker to now have a sleek credit card design. Coming in at just the thickness of two credit cards, it features a three-year battery life, a 200-foot range, and a speaker that’s two times louder than the previous generation.

Tile Slim comes in black and is available starting today for $29.99 direct from Tile, Amazon, and other retailers.

New Tile Pro tracker

Updated Tile Mate and Tile Pro

Along with the new form factors of the Sticker and Slim, Tile has refreshed its Mate and Pro trackers with extended ranges and an updated look and feel.

Tile Pro now has a 400-foot Bluetooth range while the Tile Mate has been upgraded to feature a 200-foot range. The new Tile Pro is available starting today in black or white for $34.99 direct from Tile, Amazon, and others.

The new Tile Mate is available starting today in white for $24.99 direct from Tile, Amazon, and more retailers.

New Tile bundles

Along with the release of its new lineup, Tile will be offering multipack deals:

• Tile Essentials: 2 Tile Stickers, 1 Tile Slim, 1 Tile Mate available for $69.99 • Pro Combo: 2-Pack at $59.99 and 4-Pack at $99.99 • Mate: 4-Pack available at $69.99 • Tile Mate/Slim Combo: 2 Mates and 2 Slims, available for $74.99

New Tile Mate tracker

What do you think? Do Tile’s new Sticker and Slim trackers look compelling or are you going to wait and see when Apple unveils its item tracker? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

