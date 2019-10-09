Oprah explains why she picked Apple to be the home of her book club

Oprah’s Book Club officially debuted on Apple Books last month, with the first book being “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. In a new article on her website, Oprah has offered more detail on why she decided to partner with Apple for her book club.

Oprah explains that her love for books, combined with the size and power of Apple, has the potential to be the “world’s most vibrant book club” and engage “readers everywhere in conversations with one another.”

“Apple is in a billion pockets, y’all. To me, that presents a magnificent opportunity to connect the world through reading. With each announcement of a new book club selection, you’ll have a chance to buy the book, read it, and then take part in a conversation with the author about the story and the writing process.”

She went on to explain that her biggest motivation behind the book club is to spread the word of how enjoyable reading can be:

“My partnership with Apple gives me a chance to take one of my most joyful experiences and spread the word. I know for sure you’ll appreciate the community that results when people engage with stories that enhance their lives.”

The Oprah Book Club is run through Apple Books. For all purchases of “The Water Dancer”, Apple is donating a portion of the sale to the American Library Association.

The first episode of Oprah’s Book Club for Apple TV+ will include an interview with the book’s author, Ta-Nehisi Coates. It will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Carnegie Library Apple Store this month. Apple TV+ launches on November 1st.

