Amazon is offering discounts on official Apple Watch bands from $22, while iPhone SE gets a 1-day discount to $85 at Woot. You can also save $199 off iPad Pro in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. More below.

Amazon discounts official Apple Watch bands

A new sale at Amazon is offering over 50% off various official Apple Watch bands. Headlining is the Sport Loop in Hibiscus for $22. This is designed for 42 and 44mm Apple Watches. You’d typically pay $49 at other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s Sport Loop bands deliver a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design thanks to its nylon build. This year, I went with a Sport Loop for the first time on my Apple Watch and have been very pleased with its build quality. Apple made it easy to find just the right fit with this fully-adjustable band. Check out the entire sale right here.

If today’s deals don’t fit your style, be sure to jump over to our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands from $5 for even more options.

iPhone SE with its beloved form-factor is just $85

Today only, Woot offers Apple iPhone SE refurbished models from $85. Available in various capacities for an additional $10-$15. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $349 in new condition and this is a match of our previous mention. Note: these are scratch and dent units designed for GSM networks.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB returns to $950

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for $950. Today’s deal takes $199 off. It’s a match of our mention last week which sold out quickly. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color support. Other notable features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.

