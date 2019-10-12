Blue Shield of California to use Apple Watch to expand physician-patient communication

Blue Shield of California has announced that it is partnering with health services provider Altais and Notable Health to spread adoption of the Apple Watch. The deal will center on doctors wearing an Apple Watch to easily record notes and other data during office visits.

Notable Health is a company that uses technology to ease the process of capturing data from office visits in the medical space, with a key focus on artificial intelligence. The partnership between Notable Health and Altais should make health and wellbeing data sharing easier:

“Our goal is to help physicians seamlessly leverage technology to improve the health and well-being of their patients—all while reducing administrative hassles and enhancing their professional gratification,” says Jeff Bailet, MD, president and CEO of Altais. “Notable Health will help us get there with its digital assistant technology that automates manual tasks across any electronic health record.”

According to Blue Shield of California, the deal with Altais and Notable Health will reduce overhead costs and “enrich” doctor-patient relationships thanks to better data collection and sharing.

Patients who use the Notable Health app can see detailed information about their visit and other health data. Essentially, the doctor will wear an Apple Watch and speak naturally during the office visit, and the Notable Health app will do the rest:

Health Data Management explains how it will work:

Notable’s platform works with any EHR and is able to adapt to different workflows. When doctors wear an Apple Watch to record patient visits verbally, Notable Health’s wearable technology uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse the visit down to its most relevant data for insertion into the EHR. Post-visit, AI-powered technology optimizes charting efficiency by ensuring the proper entry of orders and procedures to generate clean claims

This is an interesting implementation of Apple Watch in the medical field, and different than what you might expect. Read the full press release below for all of the details. Paradise Medical Group (PMG) in Paradise, Calif will be first to use Apple Watch and Notable AI technology.

