Stories discussed in this episode:
- Beats Solo Pro debut with Pure ANC, Transparency, fold-to-power and Apple H1 chip; pre-order for $299
- Apple TV app launching on Roku devices today ahead of Apple TV+ debut
- Apple responds to report on sending users’ browsing data to China-owned Tencent
- Apple sending user browsing data to Chinese company Tencent
- iPhone SE 2 features, specs, and price: What we know so far
- iPad keyboard with trackpad sparks legal battle
