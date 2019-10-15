Beats Solo Pro debut with Pure ANC, Transparency, fold-to-power and Apple H1 chip; pre-order for $299

Beats is out with the first major redesign of its Solo on-ear headphones since being bought by Apple in 2014. The all-new Solo Pro headphones blend Beats Studio active noise cancellation with Powerbeats Pro and AirPods features like ‘Hey Siri’, auto-power, and more. Solo Pro is also the first Beats headphone to introduce a new ambient noise feature called Transparency.

Beats Solo Pro brings a new look that mixes Beats EP and Beats Studio headphones while maintaining the on-ear design of previous Beats Solo headphones. The next-generation headphones also come with all-new features for the Solo line:

Pure Active Noise Cancellation with a redesigned on-ear cup

Transparency feature lets you hear ambience noise using mics

Unfold to power on, fold to power off

Solo Pro also features Apple’s H1 chip that first appeared in the second-gen AirPods then Beats Powerbeats Pro. This wireless chip powers voice-activated “Hey Siri”, and Beats Solo Pro work with Apple’s new Audio Sharing feature on iOS 13 — even with Pure ANC or Transparency.

In terms of battery life, Beats promises up to 22 hours of audio playback when using active noise cancellation or Transparency. You can turn off both features to expect up to 40 hours of playback.

Beats Solo Pro headphones recharge using an included Lightning cable just like iPhones, BeatsX, and Powerbeats Pro — no more micro USB. A quick 10 minute charge can provide up to 3 hours of playback.

Beats Solo Pro headphones are available for pre-order in the US starting today. Solo Pro retails for $299.95 and launch later this month on October 30. Six color options are available from launch including black, ivory, and gray as well as matte finishes of dark blue, light blue, and red.

9to5Mac will have a full review of the new Beats Solo Pro headphones soon.