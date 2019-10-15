Apple renews ‘For All Mankind’ and other TV+ shows for second seasons

According to a new report from Deadline, Apple has renewed its Apple TV+ space drama For All Mankind for a second season. Building on that, several other shows are said to be “renewed or in the process of bring renewed.”

Apple’s strategy is to get the second season of its original TV shows in production early. This is because Apple TV+ is launching with less content than its competitors, and Apple needs to ensure that a steady stream of new episodes is rolling out on a regular basis.

For All Mankind will be available on Apple TV+ starting from November 1st. The show was previewed last week at New York Comic Con, with creator Ron Moore and others describing it as “Mad Men for NASA.”

During that preview event, Moore said that he has already planned out three seasons of For All Mankind. Now that Apple has officially renewed the show for a second season, Moore can get things going.

Apple’s flagship series, The Morning Show, was initially picked up with a two-season order. In addition to that and For All Mankind, Apple is said to have already renewed, or be in the process of renewing the following shows:

Along with For All Mankind, also reportedly renewed or in the process of being renewed for a second season are such upcoming Apple series as the Jason Momoa starrer See; Emily Dickinson comedy Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, which Apple brass have been very high on; anthology immigrant comedy Little America; and the Hilde Lysiak young detective drama Home Before Dark.

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st for $4.99 with initial shows including The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Dickinson, and more. Some shows will see all episodes released at once, while others will be released gradually over time.

