Chinese report suggests $250 price point for new ‘AirPods Pro’ with noise-canceling in-ear design

- Oct. 18th 2019 2:53 am PT

0

We found images of a redesigned pair of AirPods in the iOS 13.2 beta earlier this month, featuring what appears to be an in-ear design for better noise cancellation. The rumors of AirPods with noise cancellation and water resistance have been circling for some time and it appears we are close to a launch.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

A Chinese EDN report suggests that Apple will be calling these new wireless earbuds ‘AirPods Pro’, with a price point around the $250 mark. This would be an increase of $50 from the current second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case.

Naturally, the existing AirPods would stick around and the in-ear design would be offered as a more premium alternative. The report says that the new AirPods are in production and could launch as soon as the end of the month, ready for the holiday shopping season.

The new ‘AirPods Pro’ represent a significant redesign with a new angled stem and larger air vent on the outer side of the bud. The charging case for the new AirPods is also expected to change, looking more like the bottom of a sailboat than a tic-tac box. In fact, accessory makers are already selling 3rd-gen AirPods cases on Amazon.

As usual, supply chain sources should not be treated as gospel when it comes to branding and pricing decisions. However, rough ballparks can often be calculated based on the bill of materials and computing a price using Apple’s typical 35-40% gross margin for hardware.

The second-generation AirPods were released as a simple press release announcement on Apple’s website, back in March. The new in-ear AirPods represent a bigger design change though and would be worthy of stage time in an Apple media event, however, press have yet to receive any such invite. It remains unclear whether Apple is planning to host a second Apple event in the remaining weeks of 2019.

Infinity magnetic charging cable

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 (released in 2019) support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.