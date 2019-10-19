Hands-on: Totallee’s iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max cases + Giveaway [Video]

Below we go hands-on with totallee’s lineup of popular super-thin cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Thanks to totallee, 9to5Mac readers can use code HAPPYHOUR to get 25% off the new collection for a limited time (and enter our iPhone giveaway below).

Check out our hands-on video with the new cases:

As you’ll see in our video above, totallee offers some of the best affordable thin iPhone cases around with a branding-free approach that we absolutely love. Branding-free means you won’t find any company logo or text anywhere on the case, which is especially nice for the transparent case (pictured below).

The collection includes a selection of colors for its very popular thin cases including frosted clear, frosted black, solid black, navy blue and red, all with a soft and grippy matte finish. Each of the company’s super thin cases measure in at just 0.02” thick and weigh only 0.01oz, making them some of the thinnest protective cases on the market.

That’s in addition to its excellent transparent case– again, without any company logos or branding that get in the way of Apple’s design. The transparent case is the same 0.02” thickness as the other thin cases, while a genuine leather option that you’ll also see featured in our video is naturally a bit thicker due to the material, but still incredibly thin for a leather case at just 0.06” thick. At $39, the leather case is notably more affordable than Apple’s leather case or other options that provide similar quality. The rest of the thin cases from totallee are $29 before our discount below.

If you’re looking for a minimal case to protect your new iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max (or even older models) without adding a ton of bulk, totallee is the way to go. Each case comes wtih a 2-year warranty and ships within 1 business day.

9to5Mac readers can hit the links below to grab a totallee case now for 25% off with code HAPPYHOUR for a limited time:

