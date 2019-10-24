iPhone 11 empowering creators behind music videos and stunning nature films [Videos]

Yesterday we saw Selena Gomez debut a new song and music video that was shot on the iPhone 11 Pro. Now we’ve got some more examples of just how well Apple’s latest iPhones can capture video and stills without external gear like gimbals, lenses, or special lighting. The iPhone 11 is no doubt empowering creators to push the limits further than ever before.

Jonathan Morrison shared on his YouTube channel a new music video he shot for the artist Terror Jr. He specifically notes that he opted to shoot the entire project without a gimbal, external lenses, or lighting and the results are very impressive.

All that he used was an inexpensive monopod and an iPhone 11 grip.

Check out the video below for a look at the final product as well as some great behind the scenes content about how he pulled it all off including the multi-cam feature in Final Cut Pro X to work with the 9 different streams of 4K video in different frame rates (Filmic Pro used to capture video on the iPhone 11).

You can also check out Terror Jr on YouTube here.

Meanwhile, professional photographer and videographer Peter McKinnon recently shared a new video called The Mountains Won’t Remember Me. While the video wasn’t shot on iPhone 11, many of the still pictures were and he created some amazing shots.

Check out the full mini-doc-style video below for a neat look at what he captured: