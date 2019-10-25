Apple highlights iPhone privacy with new ‘Simple as that’ ad

Apple has shared a new one-minute ad focused on iPhone privacy. The video highlights how much private information we have stored on smartphones and that it should belong to “you.”

The new privacy on iPhone ad features an opening scene of a city at night as the narrator describes how important privacy is and how much private information we have on our smartphones.

Right now there is more private information on your phone than in your home. Think about that.

The ad goes on to highlight the various types of private information like location and health data that we have now. After the swooping videography moves through the cityscape, the video ends by zooming into an apartment on a user with an iPhone 11 Pro.

For the ad’s description on YouTube, Apple says:

We believe your privacy should never be something you have to question. It should be simple, straightforward, and understood.

Check out the full ad below: