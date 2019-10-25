First episode of SEE shows that Apple TV+ is not shying away from violence and scenes of a sexual nature

Before Apple TV+ was official, there were a lot of rumors and reporting that Apple was strictly focusing on ‘family-friendly’ content and telling producers to avoid adult scenes depicting sex and violence.

As reported by Sigmund Judge of Screentimes.net, who attended a screening of the first episode, Apple TV+’s premier show ‘SEE’ does not shy away from depicting adult themes in any way, and the events of the episode make a big statement that the rumors were simply incorrect.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

SEE’s first episode will include several blood-splattered fights and masturbation scenes. We aren’t spoiling plot details but the first episode includes a lot of mass fighting, gore, and blood.

However, it is fair to say that the sex and violence scenes are not merely gratuitous. The masturbation scene fits within the plot of the story and helps to shape the personality of the character in question. Nudity is not on display, but you do see/hear the character’s facial reactions and other sexual activity implied.

The violence and sexual content is serious enough that the first episode will be rated as 15+ in the United Kingdom, and apparently some episodes may even be rated 18+.

Similarly, ‘The Morning Show’ includes an ample amount of swearing and cursing across its season. Based on the listings seen on tv.apple.com, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘For All Mankind’, ‘See’, ‘Servant’ and ‘Truth Be Told’ are all advertised as TV-MA content. The upcoming Apple TV+ movie ‘Hala’ is actually ‘R’ rated.

If you were worried that Apple TV+ was going to be overly reserved and family-friendly, it seems you can put those fears to rest.

Apple TV+ launches in a week’s time on November 1st.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: