Ford to bring wireless CarPlay support to some 2020 models with SYNC 4, screens up to 15.5-inches

Ford has announced its latest in-car multimedia system today, SYNC 4. The new system will bring wireless CarPlay support to some of the company’s 2020 vehicles with screen sizes ranging from 8- to 15.5-inches.

Spotted by MacRumors, Ford announced SYNC 4 in a press release today:

Featuring cloud-based connectivity and conversational voice recognition, SYNC 4 delivers comprehensive search results and more functionality for customers. This includes cloud-based optional navigation to keep up with the latest traffic information, the ability to quickly browse digital owner’s manuals, and wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and AppLink apps from smartphones and mobile devices.

While Apple’s in-car platform has been integrated into Ford’s SYNC system for some time, it’s been wired CarPlay. It’s great to see wireless CarPlay expanding to more vehicles. Meanwhile, prices for aftermarket receivers with wireless CarPlay are coming down.

Ford highlights that SYNC 4 with Apple’s wireless CarPlay will be “tailored” for a range of touchscreens from as small as 8-inches up to new 12- and 15.5-inch variants. Notably, the CarPlay experience won’t expand to use the entire screen on these large displays but will be a window as part of the overall SYNC 4 UI.

Ford shared a variety of images, including what looks like a peek at the 15.5-inch screen. However, it didn’t showcase CarPlay in any of the promo images.

Ford didn’t share exactly which vehicles will get the updated SYNC 4 system.

The new SYNC 4 system will be available on select Ford vehicles starting in 2020.

But it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 15.5-inch screen with SYNC 4/wireless CarPlay land in the upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover and other high-end upcoming Ford vehicles.

