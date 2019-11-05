Apple’s official iPhone 11 cases are all on sale at Amazon, plus the new 10.2-inch iPad has hit a fresh all-time low price. We’re also seeing discounted iTunes gift cards today. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11 cases on sale

Amazon is now offering near all-time low prices on Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $28. There are multiple colors available in nearly every instance, so be sure to check out all of the listings at each link below. Here’s a full breakdown of pricing on this landing page.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad hits new all-time lows from $299

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is at new all-time low prices from $299 via Amazon and B&H. Today’s deals are $30 off across the board, including cellular configurations. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Head over to our announcement coverage for additional details.

Apple gift cards 15% off at Amazon

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging gift card promotion. While we are seeing a number of notable discounts, today’s App Store deal is certainly a standout. You can now get $50 worth of Apple App Store credit for $42.50 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 15% off your next purchase across any of Apple’s digital marketplaces including apps, movies, TV Shows, digital subscriptions, and much more. With loads of the year’s best sales on the horizon, now is a great time to have some discounted credit in your pocket.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5 port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

