While there are many Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market already, OWC has designed its latest release for professional creators and producers. It includes 10Gb Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, CFast 2.0 and SD 4.0 card readers, an eSATA port, and more.

OWC launched its new product aimed at true professionals today, the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock. The company’s CEO, Larry O’Connor said:

“Many of the world’s most talented content creators and producers have been loyal OWC customers for decades because pros know our performance and reliability is simply unmatched, and they won’t settle for second best,” said OWC founder and CEO Larry O’Connor. “We built the new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for them, and I am confident it will take their creativity and productivity to the next level in a world where speed, versatility and reliability are everything.”

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

(2) Thunderbolt 3 ports delivering lightning-fast 40Gb/s transfer speeds, with backward compatibility for all Thunderbolt 2 devices

Blazing media transfer at speeds up to 600MB/s – (1) CFast 2.0 Card Reader and (1) SD 4.0 Card Reader

Bandwidth to edit from your server – (1) 10Gb Ethernet port

Power while working – 60W notebook charging

Connect your peripherals – (3) USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

See your work – (1) DisplayPort 1.2 port for an additional monitor (up to 4K), or one 5K monitor via Thunderbolt 3 port

Securely powered – locking power connection

Multi-bay external drive access – (1) eSATA port with port multiplier support

Thunderbolt certified for Mac and Windows

2-year warranty

The Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock priced at $350 is available now direct from OWC, joining the company’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock that can usually be found for under $300.

Check out more Apple peripherals, upgrades, and more from OWC on its website and Amazon storefront.

