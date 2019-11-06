Apple iPad market share grows by 4% in third quarter, stronger mix of iPad Pro sales

This week, Strategy Analytics released its latest tablet industry report detailing market share across all global manufacturers.

According to the estimates, Apple’s iPad continues to be strong. Market share grew by 4% in Q3 2019 compared to the same period last year, or about 10.1 million shipments. Overall tablet sales fell by 4% with only Apple, Amazon, and Lenovo showing increased sales.

In September, Apple launched the new cheaper iPad, offering a 10.2-inch screen and Smart Keyboard support for $329.

Whilst this launch no doubt helped with sales, Strategy Analytics notes that overall Apple revenue from iPad grew 8% in this quarter, as reported in the company’s quarterly financial earnings.

If Apple’s units only rose 4% but its total revenue grew 8%, this means Apple is seeing a higher mix of the more expensive iPad Pro models.

This is impressive as the redesigned iPad Pro lineup is almost a year old at this point and Apple did not update the model in 2019. The upcoming iPad Pro with a new rear 3D sensing camera is currently expected to launch in early 2020.

The iPad continues to dominate the iPad market with 10.1 million shipments in the July-September period. The next biggest manufacturer was apparently Amazon with 5.3 million shipments, fuelled by heavy Prime Day discounts. Overall tablet sales topped 38 million units, a decline of 4%. Apple managed to increase iPad units despite a wider contracting market.

