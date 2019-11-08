Apple Watch fall detection makes hilarious appearance on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

We’re seeing more and more extraordinary stories from Apple Watch customers who credit the device with saving their life. Now there’s one feature intended for life-saving that can add ‘comedic TV cameo with James Corden’ to its résumé.

During a trivia segment from last night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, a special Apple Watch feature designed to detect sudden falls and call emergency services was unexpectedly triggered by a guest in the audience.

Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 both support fall detection automatically in customers 65 or older; fall detection is off by default in younger customers due to activities like playing basketball or other sports accidentally triggering the feature.

Fall detection’s hilarious appearance during James Corden’s trivia segment with the audience was fortunately a false alarm! No one got hurt, just a little surprised.

It happened after an audience member correctly answered that the popular animated character Shrek debuted in the animated film called … Shrek.

The siren tone of the fall detection alert can only be heard faintly in the background during the segment, but Corden notices the siren tone during a quieter moment with the next audience member.

You can hear the hilarious incident during the 5 minute 39 second mark of the clip:

At first glance, it appears that quickly sitting down may have triggered the false alarm. But based on when the siren can first be heard, it’s more likely that a sudden arm movement (possibly associated with an elevated heart rate from being on TV) may be what made this moment possible.

