Early iPad Pro Black Friday deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with $80 off Apple Watch Series 5, and various Beats headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Amazon delivers early iPad Pro Black Friday deals

Amazon is now taking up to $249 off Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You’ll find between $149 and $199 off most models, matching a number of Amazon all-time lows along the way. While we may see better deals come Black Friday, this is the advertised price to this point, so you may want to jump right in today and save your time later.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Best of all, you can easily use it for features like Sidecar on macOS Catalina. Check out all of the best early iPad Pro Black Friday deals right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $80 off

Amazon is now taking up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 5 models. You’ll find the largest discounts on GPS + Cellular configurations, with today’s deal being the biggest price drop we’ve tracked to date. Many listings are discounted by $50. Best Buy is currently charging full price across the board. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Beats headphone deals from $90

Amazon offers Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in various colors for $200. Today’s deal is as much as $150 off the regular going rate, although you typically find them around $300, and a new Amazon all-time low in select colors. This is also the expected Black Friday price.

Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones are also on sale for $90, down from the usual $120 price tag.

