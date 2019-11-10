Today’s weekend edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes Apple’s latest iPad Air from $370, alongside markdowns on AirPods 2, and all of the best early Singles Day deals. Hit the jump for all of our favorite deals and more.

Latest iPad Air on sale from $370

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s latest iPad Air in certified refurbished condition from $370. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, you’ll be charged an extra $6 at checkout. As a comparison, these models sell for $499 or more regularly. Amazon is currently offering deals from $469 and we’re not seeing refurbished options available at Apple right now. Wi-Fi and cellular models are available in this sale. Don’t forget, you can still save up to $249 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Apple’s AirPods 2 hit new lows

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for $160. Regularly $199, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual Hey Siri and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review. You can ditch the wireless charging case and pick up AirPods 2 for $130 at Rakuten currently.

The best early Singles Day deals

While Singles Day doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, there are already plenty of notable deals out there worth your time and money. We’ve previously detailed all the best ways to save, and now we’re beginning to focus on the real deals themselves. Within our roundup of the best early Singles Day deals, you’ll find a mix of American-based retailers and those from China as well. If you’re on the fence, or perhaps somewhat skeptical of these offers, our guide can help walk you through everything you need to know. Check out our roundup of all the best early Singles Day deals for more.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

