Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro hits an Amazon all-time low, plus Anker’s latest sale and SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card at $80. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

13-inch MacBook Pro hits an Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB in both colors for $1,300. That’s good for $199 off and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Anker discounts its latest USB-C accessories, more

Anker’s Singles Day sale is now live with notable deals on the brand’s latest accessories and more at Amazon. Our top pick is the new 18W PowerPort III Nano USB-C Wall Charger for $16. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first price drop since it was announced. With a footprint smaller than Apple’s official wall charger, this model offers USB-C connectivity and 18W charging speeds. Great if you’re rocking the latest iPhones or Pixel 4. Learn more in our hands-on review. Check out the entire sale right here.

SanDisk 512GB microSD card returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the SanDisk 512GB microSD Card for $80. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag. It just dropped to $90 at B&H from $110 in recent days. Amazon’s price is a match of the all-time low. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, this 512GB microSD card delivers data quickly between devices whether it’s your Android smartphone or gaming console. Ideal for storing large amounts of content, such as 4K video.

